STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Inflation eases, but India's economy not out of woods yet, feel experts

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday, food inflation fell to 3.96% last month from a high of 5.15% in June. 

Published: 13th August 2021 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Inflation

For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After staying above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit of 6% in May and June, retail inflation returned to the central bank’s comfort zone, registering 5.59% in July, thanks to cooling of food prices.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Thursday, food inflation fell to 3.96% last month from a high of 5.15% in June. 

“The decline in prices suggests that inflation was largely a function of supply chain disruptions. We believe that inflation may ease in the coming months assuming no rise in infections. However, high oil and commodity prices will keep the pressure on prices,” said Rumki Majumdar, economist, Deloitte India. 

However, economists warn that service inflation could harden in the coming months.

“As states ease (Covid-related) restrictions, there is likely to be a shift away from goods to services-led inflation, with firmer demand to also encourage producers to increasingly pass on higher input prices,” said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Group Research.

In its latest monetary policy review, RBI has kept the rates and stance unchanged and pledged to remain accommodative in the near future, while raising its inflation forecast to 5.7% for FY22 and 5.9% in the second quarter. 

Meanwhile, industrial output for June rose 13.6% due to low base. Factory output measured by the Index of Industrial Production had contracted 16.6% in the year-ago period. 

In June, the manufacturing sector saw output increase by 13%. Economists, however, point out that  production is yet to reach pre-Covid levels. 

According to Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, it’s too early to term it a recovery.  

“The production of consumer non-durables contracted by 4.5% in June, while capital goods and consumer durables continued to clock the worst performance relative to pre-pandemic levels,” she said. 

3.96% The overall food inflation softened in July from 5.15% in June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economy India Economy Infaltion
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp