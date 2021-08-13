STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Health department sets up 24x7 COVID-19 vaccination centre in Bhopal

The state government had earlier set up two such facilities at Katju Hospital and Rashidiya School in the state capital, the official said.

Published: 13th August 2021 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

pfizer vaccine

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: In a bid to speed up vaccination against COVID-19, the Madhya Pradesh health department on Friday set up another 24x7 centre in Bhopal, where citizens can get inoculated any time of the day, an official said.

The state government had earlier set up two such facilities at Katju Hospital and Rashidiya School in the state capital, the official said.

State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang inaugurated the new centre at Sardar Patel School in his constituency Narela in Bhopal district, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the 24x7 vaccination facility will give people an option to take either doses of the vaccines and the registration can be done online or at the centre itself.

The state government is working hard to ensure that all eligible persons in the state are inoculated at the earliest, he added.

As per an official release, a total of 3,66,86,401 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh COVID 19 Bhopal MP COVID cases
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp