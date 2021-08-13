Madhya Pradesh: Health department sets up 24x7 COVID-19 vaccination centre in Bhopal

By PTI

BHOPAL: In a bid to speed up vaccination against COVID-19, the Madhya Pradesh health department on Friday set up another 24x7 centre in Bhopal, where citizens can get inoculated any time of the day, an official said.

The state government had earlier set up two such facilities at Katju Hospital and Rashidiya School in the state capital, the official said.

State Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang inaugurated the new centre at Sardar Patel School in his constituency Narela in Bhopal district, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the 24x7 vaccination facility will give people an option to take either doses of the vaccines and the registration can be done online or at the centre itself.

The state government is working hard to ensure that all eligible persons in the state are inoculated at the earliest, he added.

As per an official release, a total of 3,66,86,401 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Madhya Pradesh so far.