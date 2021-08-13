NCP hopes Governor Koshiyari will take decision on MLC nominations post Bombay HC ruling

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ruling coalition partner NCP on Friday expressed the hope Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari would take a decision on nominating 12 persons as members of the Legislative Council from his quota after a Bombay High Court ruling.

Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesman Nawab Malik noted the high court has said the governor should take a decision on the nominations, cleared by the cabinet in November 2020, at the earliest in the interest of the state.

It is not correct for the governor to indefinitely delay the appointments, he said.

Earlier in the day, the HC said the governor has a "constitutional obligation" to either accept or reject "within reasonable time" the proposal sent by the cabinet to nominate 12 persons as MLCs.

Months had passed after the cabinet sent the list and it would be "eminently desirable" if the governor discharged his obligation without much delay as seats in the Legislative Council cannot be kept vacant indefinitely, the court added.

Malik expressed the hope Koshyari would now take a decision on the cabinet recommendation on nominations to the Upper House from the governor's quota as it has been nine months since the list was sent to him.

"Even though there is no time-frame for the governor, it is the duty of the governor to approve a decision taken by the cabinet.

It is mandatory and such a provision is there in the constitution," he said.

"Since the court has said a decision should be taken in the interest of the state, we hope the governor would do so," the minister said.

Malik said the HC has said the governor and the chief minister should work in tandem.

"The gubernatorial post is a constitutional post and there should be no politics. The governor should keep in mind that he is not a political person," he said.