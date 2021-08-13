STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi shown the door from only place he was active: BJP on his Twitter account suspension

BJP MP and the party's youth wing president Tejasvi Surya said the same Congress was crying hoarse and attacking the government when it framed the new rules to "empower" social media platform users.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The BJP Friday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over Twitter temporarily locking his account for allegedly violating its rules, saying the Congress leader has been shown the door from the only place he was active and he should use the new social media rules enforced by the Modi government to restore the account.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP and the party's youth wing president Tejasvi Surya said the same Congress was crying hoarse and attacking the government when it framed the new rules to "empower" social media platform users.

Now, Gandhi cannot take umbrage behind the freedom of expression argument after he tweeted a picture of a rape and murder victim's family members, Surya said, adding it was "indecent, illegal and inhuman".

ALSO READ | Revealing details about rape victim: After Twitter, NCPCR demands action against Instagram profile of Rahul Gandhi

The law prohibits the disclosure of a rape victim's identity, including address or her family members' details, promoting the BJP and the official child rights body to hit out at the Congress leader.

The Congress has argued that Gandhi is raising the family's voice for justice and that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and a BJP MP had also posted the family's pictures.

Surya said the issue now is whether it was right on Gandhi's part to publicly disclose the victim's identity as the law of the land frowns upon such acts.

"The only place he was active was on Twitter. Unfortunately, even Twitter has shown him the door," he said wryly. Gandhi and the Congress should make usage of the rules and regulations made by the Modi government and attempt to get his account restored, he added.

In another dig at Gandhi, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Disney prince Rahul Gandhi should not have disclosed the the victim's identity for his petty politics. He should understand this is real world not his Disney world."

Gandhi on Friday accused Twitter of being biased and interfering in the country's political process by blocking his account.

In a strong attack, Gandhi said Twitter was denying his millions of followers the right to an opinion and termed it as an attack on the democratic structure of the country.

