STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Scientist flags India's slowing rate of genome sequencing

Genome sequencing is very crucial for the country to identify and take quick action against new variants which could be more virulent, as was the case with the Delta variant.

Published: 13th August 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

DNA, Genes

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: No lessons seem to have been learnt from the devastating second wave, as India seems to be once again proceeding slowly with genome sequencing, with fewer and fewer Covid-19 samples being sent for the same. At a webinar held by the Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr Rakesh Mishra, director, Tata Institute of Genetics and Society (TIGS), and also the former director of CCMB, conveyed that this fall in the number of samples being sent for genome sequencing was a major cause for concern.

Dr Mishra said as per data from GISAID — an open access data sharing platform on genome sequencing — the number of samples sent for genome sequencing in India fell from approximately 14,339 in June to about 9,579 in July. As on date, in August, data on only 3,434 samples was recorded on GISAID. In May, 6,579 samples had been sent.

Pointing out that the sampling was also non-uniform, Dr Mishra said, “We are sequencing much less than what we did a month or two ago. Apart from this, there is also a non-uniform sampling, where majority of the samples which are being submitted for sequencing are from Maharashtra and Telangana. But a State like Uttar Pradesh, which has the highest population, is sending a very small number of samples for genome sequencing. This shows that we need a national uniform protocol on sample collection for sequencing.”

Genome sequencing is very crucial for the country to identify and take quick action against new variants which could be more virulent, as was the case with the Delta variant, which began surfacing in either December or January in India, but took about five months to manifest into a wave and become the dominant strain in the country.

Dr Mishra further cited an international study that had appeared in the scientific journal Nature Biotechnology, which showed the time taken between sample collection and genome data submission. For India, it was nearly 100 days, as against a mere two weeks in the UK, which again delays the task of finding new variants, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India genome sequencing Tata Institute of Genetics and Society TIGS Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology CCMB Nature Biotechnology Telangana genome sequencing Covid genome sequencing
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp