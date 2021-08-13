STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop acting like opposition leader, fulfill poll promises: AAP to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

AAP leader Raghav Chadha asked Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to deliver on poll promises and stop acting like an opposition leader.

Published: 13th August 2021

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Friday asked Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to deliver on poll promises and stop acting like an "opposition leader".

"Otherwise, it will be clear to people that your struggle was a fight for chair and power, not a fight for Punjab's progress," he said in an apparent reference to the infighting in the Congress ahead of Sidhu's elevation to the post of the state party chief.

Sidhu has in the recent past criticised his own government for not fulfilling poll promises and has been pushing for the implementation of the 18-point agenda of the party high command.

Addressing the media here, the AAP leader said Sidhu should stop acting like an "opposition leader" and he has written to the Punjab Congress chief to remind him of the poll promises made by his party in a 129-page manifesto before coming to power in 2017.

Chadha said he told Sidhu that he was tasked with the responsibility of driving home these promises to every household of Punjab as in the past four-and-half-years not a single promise has been fulfilled.

"I want to say to Sidhu that now you are the Congress party's state unit president. You have the blessings of the party high command. You have the support of each MLA. You, for all practical purposes, are the government of Punjab," said Chadha.

"It will not be incorrect to say in cricketing terms that you are the batsman and the bowler with the pitch being entirely yours. It is your responsibility to fulfill all poll promises," said Chadha, a legislator in Delhi.

He further stated that Sidhu had raised several issues like ending corruption and scrapping of power purchase agreements.

Chadha said he heard that Sidhu promised to give power at Rs 3 per unit if his party comes to power again.

"Whose party is in power in Punjab now? Is it the DMK or the RJD running the government in Punjab? Sidhu Sahab, there is a Congress government in Punjab today," he said, asking Sidhu to fulfill all poll promises within six months.

