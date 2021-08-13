STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terrorist killed, two security personnel injured in Kulgam encounter

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had Thursday said the two trapped terrorists belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Published: 13th August 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: One terrorist was killed while two security personnel were injured in an overnight encounter triggered by the ultras opening fire on a BSF convoy in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Friday.

Two civilians were also injured in the exchange of fire, they said.

"So far, one terrorist has been killed. A complete search of the building (where the ultras had taken shelter) yet to be done," Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

The IGP had Thursday said the two trapped terrorists belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The encounter broke out after the militants opened fire on a BSF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

There were no injuries in the initial attack.

"Around 3 pm, terrorists fired upon the convoy of BSF on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Malpora Mir Bazar area of Kulgam. However, the fire was retaliated by an ROP (road opening party) of police and security forces," a police spokesman said.

Reinforcement of Police and Army reached immediately and cordoned off the area, he said.

"The force party ensured not to give any chance to the terrorists to escape. The terrorists managed to took shelter in a nearby huge building. The holed-up terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint party of police/security forces which was retaliated, leading to an encounter," he said.

The spokesman said a CRPF and an Army personnel and two civilians got injured in the indiscriminate firing by the terrorists.

All the injured have been take to a hospital for treatment, he said.

