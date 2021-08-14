Bail for three arrested over assault on UP Muslim man

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police late on Thursday arrested three persons, including a BajrangA Dal activist, in connection with the assault on a Muslim man by a mob in Kanpur. All three were later granted bail. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media where a mob was seen thrashing a man and forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram.

Three men arrested in connection with the incident are Ajai alias Rajesh Bandwala, Aman Gupta and Rahul Kumar. While Ajai was named by the victim Afsar Ahmad in his complaint, the other two were identified on the basis of the video of the incident.

Aman Gupta is an office bearer of Bajrang Dal, the police said. The police had filed FIRs against atleast 13 persons. Following the arrests, workers of Bajrang Dal staged protests outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kanpur South).

Meanwhile, National Commission for Minorities has sent a notice to Kanpur police commissioner, seeking a response to complaints alleging that the minor daughter of Muslim man assaulted in Kanpur during the incident.