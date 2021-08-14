CPM hits out at Modi government over its decision to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) on Friday hit out at the government after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for observing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, alleging that it appears to translate into reality a "mirror image" of Pakistan which is in negation to the Constitution.

The government has said the decision would be a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that while the partition was the most horrendous experience and the largest human trans migration in peace time, India still maintained its secular fabric.

"Even as millions were displaced and killed, India refused to be a mirror image of Pakistan's Islamic State to become a Hindu Rashtra. India chose to be a secular democratic republic to move ahead and repair the horrors of partition," he said.

He said this is embedded in the Constitution of India, strengthening it and its foundation.

"This is the answer to the horrors of partition. Instead we see a destruction of our Constitution which means reliving these horrors.

"This decision of the government appears to translate into reality a mirror image of Pakistan which is in negation to our Constitution," he said.