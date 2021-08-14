STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Embassy of Luxembourg awards 'Order of Merit' to Honorary Consul Rajat Dalmia

Dalmia received this honour for his “continuing loyal and long-standing services” as the Honorary Consul of Luxembourg in Kolkata for more than 12 years.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

(From Left) Anjana Dalmia, Rajat Dalmia and Ambassador Jean Claude Kugener

(From Left) Anjana Dalmia, Rajat Dalmia and Ambassador Jean Claude Kugener. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Embassy of Luxembourg in New Delhi on Friday bestowed the 'Order of Merit of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg' in the grade 'Knight' on the Honorary Consul of Luxembourg in Kolkata, Rajat Dalmia, at a ceremony hosted by the Ambassador of Luxembourg, Jean Claude Kugener, at the Amar Nath Sehgal Collection.

Ambassador Kugener said he was honoured to award the Honorary Consul with the 'Order of Merit of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg', which was conferred by His Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

Dalmia received this honour for his “continuing loyal and long-standing services” as the Honorary Consul of Luxembourg in Kolkata for more than 12 years. Dalmia is the director of Quality Tea Plantations Private Limited, and is also associated with various companies including the Dalmia Real Estate and Dealers, Ishita Holdings, Quality Leisures and Lifestyles, e-Quality Productions, among others.

