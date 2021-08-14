STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farooq Abdullah condemns killing of 3-year-old in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Party's vice president Omar Abdullah while denouncing the attack said the vicious circle of violence must stop now.

Published: 14th August 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Saturday condemned the killing of a three-year-old child in a grenade attack by militants on a BJP leader's house in Rajouri on Thursday.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

"Violence in all its forms and manifestations brings countless miseries to people. I express my unison within the bereaved family; pray for strength to bear this inconsolable loss and fast recovery to all the others who have sustained injuries in this despicable act of violence," he said.

Party's vice president Omar Abdullah while denouncing the attack said the vicious circle of violence must stop now.

"I condemn the heinous and despicable act that shows contempt for innocent lives. The vicious circle of violence must stop now. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and be brought to justice," Omar said.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) led by Sajad Lone also condemned the attack.

"We unequivocally condemn the dastardly killing of a 4-year-old in a senseless attack on the family of Jasbir Singh. The attack on mainstream workers for their political affiliations is the worst violation of human rights. Such killings only add to our collective suffering," the JKPC said on Twitter.

A three-year-old child was killed and six members of BJP leader Jasbir Singh's family were injured in the grenade attack on his house in Khandli area of the district on Thursday night.

