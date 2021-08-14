Jammu and Kashmir administration orders preservation, protection of Kashmiri migrants' properties

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council on Saturday issued instructions for the preservation and protection of Kashmiri migrants' immovable properties and the removal of any encroachments from them, an official spokesperson said.

To streamline the preservation and protection efforts, the council also approved a Revenue Department proposal to confer powers of commissioners upon deputy commissioners of the Kashmir division under the Agrarian Reforms Act, he said.

Further, the spokesperson said, the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction was directed to develop an online portal to facilitate the migrants in applying for correction of records, demarcation and removal of encroachments, and alienation by way of fraud or distress.

Such applications have to be disposed of in a time-bound manner under the Public Services Guarantee Act, he said.

On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had said that timely action would be taken against any violation of the J-K Migrant Immovable Property Act, including in respect of religious properties, besides ensuring eviction, custody and restoration of such properties.

On Saturday, the J-K Administrative Council also approved the creation of 110 posts of accounts personnel in the Revenue Department to bring greater transparency in accountancy related activities of its field offices, the spokesperson said.

The new posts will be created in the offices of financial commissioner, IG registration, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, custodian general and revenue training institutes, Settlement Organisation, Nazol Organisation, and others, he said.

The new accounts cells in the Revenue Department, the spokesperson said, will be a single-point interface for all issues involving financial matters and will act as a bulwark against fiscal indiscipline.

The specialised cells will also play a crucial role in thoroughly scrutinising budget proposals, maintaining departmental accounts in accordance with the requirements under the State Financial Rules and evaluating progress and achievements for seeking supplementary grants, he said.

The newly created posts are -- two chief accounts officers, 26 accounts officers, seven assistant accounts officers, 22 accountants, and 53 account assistants.