Militants barge into Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police personnel's house, flee after family raises alarm
Militants barged into the residence of a Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police personnel but fled after the family raised an alarm.
Published: 14th August 2021 11:45 PM | Last Updated: 14th August 2021 11:45 PM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: Militants barged into the residence of a Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police personnel on Saturday but fled after the family raised an alarm, officials said.
"At about 8:30 pm, two to three terrorists barged into the house of Feroz Ahmad Wani at Saidpora Eidgah in district Srinagar," the officials said.
They said Wani is a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable posted in the Traffic Wing.
At the time of the incident, the officials said, Wani was not present home.
"His family raised a hue and cry, forcing the terrorists to flee," they said.