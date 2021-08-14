STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mizoram's COVID graph shows declining trend, daily infection rate dips to 3.48 per cent

The coronavirus curve and the infection rate per 1,000 samples have shown a downward trend in the last few days, official spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr Pachuau Lalmlasawma said.

Published: 14th August 2021 02:57 PM

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Representational image (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram's COVID graph and infection rate are showing a declining trend in the last few days as the northeastern state registered one of its lowest single-day positivity rate of 3.48 per cent on Saturday, a senior health official said.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 47,995 as 524 more people, including 103 children and 4 BSF personnel, tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 177, he said.

"We are of the opinion that the COVID-19 curve has begun to show a downward movement.

If this trend continues, we are hopeful that the high transmission rate could be curtailed in the new few weeks," he said.

Lalmalsawma, however, said that the single-day positive cases and infection rate could increase at any time as community transmission is still happening and cases are being reported even in remote villages.

Aizawl district recorded the highest number of new cases at 356, followed by Kolasib (63) and Lawngtlai (47).

The state now has 11,139 active cases, while 36,679 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 1,002 on Friday.

Mizoram has tested over 7.24 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 15,020 in the last 24 hours.

More than 6.45 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

