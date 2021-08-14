Opposition unity sounds good but tough to achieve

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The monsoon session saw bonhomie among Opposition parties. However, continuing that camaraderie outside Parliament appears to be a Herculean task because some of these parties are engaged in direct fights in key states. Plus, many regional leaders have national aspirations and issues like Pegasus spyware that united them may not resonate on the ground to as far as electoral fortunes are concerned.

TMC’s recent win in West Bengal Assembly elections has led Opposition parties to think of forming a united front against BJP. There were a number of meetings of Opposition leaders in the last two months. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar gave an open call to the Opposition to unite and keep aside personal egos to take on the Modi government in 2024.

The monsoon session witnessed these parties coming together to corner BJP on the Pegasus, farm laws and price rise issues. But Opposition leaders feel they need a long-term strategy to take it to the next level, now that the Parliament session has ended.

“Unity in Parliament on certain issues is different from having a larger understanding among 14-16 parties. We have to see how it can be taken forward. We need a solid plan to continue this cooperation on the ground. It is too early to look at it from a view of having an electoral understanding. Several senior Opposition leaders have talked about it, but as of now, it is still very fluid. It needs to be addressed with top priority,” said a senior Opposition leader.

Faultlines in Opposition ranks came to the fore the day after the monsoon session endedm, with TMC questioning the ‘big brother’ attitude of Congress. Both TMC and AAP were absent from a rally called by Rahul Gandhi to protest against what happened in Parliament.

“It can’t be that someone calls and says come over... We need to talk to our leaders before making a decision. Trinamool is with the Opposition, but there is a way to do it,” said TMC MP Saugata Roy.

While Opposition parties agree that a non-BJP front is not possible without Congress, the grand old party’s attitude in dealing with regional parties, even in states where it is a junior partner in alliance governments, has been questioned. “Congress has to allow the regional parties to take the lead in states they dominate while it takes on the BJP in states where it is in direct fight,” said a regional party leader.

Outstanding Parliamentarian award to be given twice a year

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said the ‘outstanding Parliamentary award’ will now be given twice a year. He also stated the award for last three consecutive years would be conferred on the Best Parliamentarian this year. Biju Janata Dal MP in Lok Sabha, Bhartruhari Mahatab was given the Best Parliamentarian award for 2017. Birla said the awards for 2018, 2019 and 2020 would be given this year. At a time Opposition MPs troop into the well of the House in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, BJD along with the Nationalist Congress Party are known to stay away from reaching the reporters’ table in front of the Chair. Birla on Friday presided over the annual general meeting of the Indian Parliamentary Group at Parliament House complex.