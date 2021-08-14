STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 50 per cent hand sanitiser products in Uttarakhand market fail quality test

More than 50% of hand sanitiser samples failed in providing adequate protection, a survey conducted by a private agency in Uttarakhand has found. 

Published: 14th August 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Hand Sanitiser

Hand Sanitiser (Photo | AP)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  More than 50% of hand sanitiser samples failed in providing adequate protection, a survey conducted by a private agency in Uttarakhand has found. The survey was done by Dehradun-based Society of  Pollution And Environmental Conservation Scientists (SPECS).

A total of 1,050 samples from all 13 districts of the hill state were inspected. As many as 578 turned out to be not up to the mark. “According to the prescribed norms, alcohol content in sanitiser should be 60-70% but more than half did not have that much concentration. Hydrogen per Oxide was found over 0.5% in 112 samples which is above the prescribed norms,”  Brij Mohan Sharma, secretary of the SPECS said. 

The chemical composition of the sanitisers was also found to be violating the norms. For instance in some of the samples the methanol content was above the prescribed limits. Dr NS Bisht, senior physician based in Dehradun commenting on the issue said, “Medical Council of India has set the norms for ingredient/chemical composition for sanitiser to be used in these pandemic times. Sub-standard quality of sanitiser is damaging for individual as well as collective society.”

Sixty-four per cent of samples from Champawat and Chamoli districts failed. Officials from the state health department said measures are in place to check quality of santisers. “The mechanisms for quality check is already in place. This will be looked into,” said an official of the department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hand sanitisers hand sanitiser quality test
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp