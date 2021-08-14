STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistani terrorist with rocket-propelled grenade killed

Three security personnel, including an officer, and two civilians were injured in the gunfight.

Published: 14th August 2021 08:15 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  A Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba was killed and a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) was recovered from his possession after an overnight gunfight following an attack on BSF convoy at Malpora Mirbazar, Kulgam on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the gunfight, the Lashkar terrorist destroyed two drones of security forces and troops had to use RPGs to kill him. It is after nearly two decades that security forces have recovered an RPG from a terrorist.

Adding to concerns of security agencies four sticky bombs were recovered from the border district of Poonch by troops on Friday. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said a Pakistani terrorist Lashkar Usman, who was active over the last six months, was killed in an overnight gunfight at Kulgam. Three security personnel, including an officer, and two civilians were injured in the gunfight.

Two terrorist including Usman were trapped by security forces after terrorists attacked a BSF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kulgam on Thursday afternoon. According to the police, during the gunfight, the terrorists destroyed two drones being operated by the security forces to carry out aerial surveillance during the operation. IGP said Usman was an associate of Jaish commander Saifullah, who was mastermind the attack on CRPF convoy. “It confirms Pakistan’s involvement in attack on BSF convoy,” he said. The IGP said besides an AK-47 rifle, an RPG-7 and four RPG shells were recovered.

RPG recovery in the Valley after a long time indicates big attack plan
“It is after a very long time that RPG has been used by terrorists. The recovery of RPG indicates how big attack terrorists were planning and we have foiled major militant attack,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. The RPGs were used by terrorists in the early 1990s to target security forces and vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

