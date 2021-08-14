STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People protesting farm laws attack BJP MLA Umesh Malik in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

After the incident, BJP supporters gathered at the local police station, demanding action against the culprits.

Published: 14th August 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: People protesting the Centre's farm laws allegedly attacked BJP's Budhana MLA Umesh Malik, pelting his car with stones and smearing it with black ink at Sisauli village here on Saturday.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

In another purported video, the MLA is seen telling that the attackers had affiliation to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Incidentally, Sisauli is the village of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and the headquarter of the farmers' body.

Police said the incident took place when the MLA reached the village for a programme.

Police rescued the MLA, they said.

After the incident, BJP supporters gathered at the local police station, demanding action against the culprits.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan also reached the police station after the incident.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws for the past over eight months.

A large number of them are protesting at Delhi borders, demanding the repeal of the laws, which have been dubbed as pro-farmer by the Union government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh BJP Umesh Malik ​Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp