STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Afghanistan crisis: Air India operates Kabul-Delhi flight with 129 passengers, services not cancelled yet

Officials of Air India said that there is no plan yet to cancel its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight as of now and that it is scheduled to operate on Monday too.

Published: 15th August 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Delhi hovered over the Kabul airport for about an hour on Sunday waiting for the air traffic control permission before it could finally land with 40 passengers on board, but the corresponding return flight left the Afghanistan capital hours later with 129 passengers as Taliban fighters closed in on the city, officials said.

According to officials of Air India, there is no plan yet to cancel the Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight and that it is scheduled to operate on Monday too.

However, they said, the airline is monitoring the situation closely and it will take appropriate action as and when required.

Currently, only Air India is operating flights between India and Afghanistan.

The national carrier operated it Delhi-Kabul leg of the flight (with call sign AI-243) on Sunday afternoon with around 40 passengers, officials said.

Officials said AI-243 departed from Delhi at around 12.45 PM (Indian Standard Time) and had to hover for around one hour above the Kabul airport as it did not get permission to land from the air traffic control (ATC).

They stated it was not clear what was the reason for the delay in the permission for landing of AI-243.

Therefore, the flight time for AI-243 on Sunday was around two hours and fifty minutes instead of usual one hour and forty minutes.

The return flight (with call sign AI-244) departed from the Kabul airport with 129 passengers at around 5.35 PM (Indian Standard Time) and landed in Delhi around 7.40 PM.

Officials clarified that there is no plan to cancel Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight as of now.

They added that the flight is scheduled to operate on Monday.

However, they stated that the airline is monitoring the situation closely and it would take appropriate action as required.

India has put in place contingency plans to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul that has been gripped by fear and panic following reports of Taliban fighters entering the outskirts of the Afghan capital city on Sunday.

People familiar with the development said the government will not put the lives of its staffers at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul at any risk and plans have already been finalised in case they require emergency evacuation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Afghanistan Crisis Taliban
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp