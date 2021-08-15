Chhattisgarh CM announces four new districts, 18 tehsils on Independence Day

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced the creation of four new districts along with 18 tehsils during his 15th August address on 75th Independence Day at the police parade ground where the main ceremony was organised in Raipur on Sunday.

The new districts that will come into existence are Manendragarh, Mohla-Manpur, Sakti and Sarangarh-Bilaigarh. The declaration takes the total number of districts in the state to 32.

Baghel also declared to develop a garden to be known as ‘Minimata Park’ exclusively for the women in every district headquarter and the municipal corporation of the state. Minimata was the first woman MP from Chhattisgarh elected in 1952 and had devoted her life toward empowerment of women and betterment of society.

Medicines at concessional rates as decided by the state government to be made available to the people under the ‘Dhanwantari Yojana’ across the urban areas. The emergency helpline service ‘Dial 112’ will now be extended across the state.

The CM further said that over 2500 personnel would be recruited in various posts in the state power companies besides 14580 school teachers, including 1440 physical training instructors (sports teachers) would be appointed.