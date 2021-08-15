Independence Day: 100-ft Tricolour hoisted in Srinagar; no internet suspension for first time

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Kashmir witnessed Independence Day celebrations on the largest scale in the past 30 years as Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the main function on Sunday at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium here and later commissioned a 100-feet tall tricolour in the historic Hari Parbat Fort in the city.

Flag hoisting ceremonies -- on a big scale in district headquarters and smaller scale in schools and other government offices -- were held at many places in the valley.

The main function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium where Sinha took salute at the march past and inspected the parade by various contingents of police and other security forces.

The Independence Day parade and flag hoisting ceremonies went ahead across the valley despite torrential downpour during the entire period of the function.

After the official function at the stadium, the LG dedicated to people a 100-feet tall flag on Hari Parbat Fort in the heart of the city.

"In a historic event to mark the celebrations of 75th Independence Day, dedicated 100 feet high Tricolor flag at Shakti Peeth,Hari Parbat in Srinagar to the indomitable spirit of J & K.

Proud initiative of Indian Army, Flag Foundation of India,Sh.

Naveen Jindal,CRPF,SMC & people of UT," Sinha said in a series of tweets.

"Our tricolor is a symbol of selflessness, purity, and sacrifice. Thousands of brave soldiers shed their blood to protect its prestige. In the shadow of the tricolor, we are showing the path of inclusiveness to the world," he said.

The LG said he salutes the brave soldiers of the Army, paramilitary, and Jammu & Kashmir Police.

"Today, J&K's fast-growing economy, social upliftment is a true reflection of their sheer grit and commitment".

This year's Independence Day celebrations were different for many reasons.

This was for the first time that district development council chairpersons unfurled the tricolour in the respective district headquarters.

The celebrations have been the biggest witnessed in Kashmir since the eruption of militancy in 1990.

At the peak of militancy, the Independence Day functions in the valley were no-go areas for common people who stayed away from these functions.

Even government employees would avoid being seen at these functions.

However, this year the government had directed the government schools and other government offices to hoist the national flag in the office premises.

The "jungle raj" in Jammu and Kashmir ended on the "eve of 2020" and the grassroots level democracy was strengthened in the union territory by conduct of violence-free district development council (DDC) elections, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

Referring to the Centre's decision to revoke the special status of the erstwhile state, Sinha said in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had marked the beginning of a new era for Jammu and Kashmir.

"The grass-roots democracy has been strengthened, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. With the spirit of Kashmiriyat i.e. taking along all religions and creeds on development odyssey, we are achieving new milestones," Sinha said in his Independence Day speech at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium here.

He said the "Vajpayee principle of Jamhooriyat' was not allowed to flourish on the ground for decades in Jammu and Kashmir and there was a famous "collectorate tradition of democracy".

"The nominations of MLAs of four or five regions were held at his house. So, on one hand, there were elected representatives of the people and on the other, the representatives of Collector Sahib," he said.

Sinha said in 2019, the prime minister marked the beginning of a new era for Jammu and Kashmir.

"But, the eve of 2020 ended this 'Jungle Raj' and the entire Jammu and Kashmir participated in the fair, transparent and violence-free elections of DDC," he said.

The Centre had on August 5, 2019, ended the J-K's special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into union territories.

Describing terrorism as a curse for peace and development, Sinha said the neighbouring country has been making a malicious attempt to instigate the youth, but a befitting reply would be given to those who mislead the youngsters through proxy war.

"We want to assure all citizens that whoever is trying to mislead the young people through proxy war, shall be given a befitting reply. The neighbouring country, which does not care for its own people, has been making a malicious attempt to instigate some of our youth," he said.

The LG called upon such "misguided youngsters" that terrorism is a curse for peace and development.

"By misguiding you from the path of peace and progress, inimical forces are denying you the life of peace and dignity on this pious soil," he said.

"With your ability, energy and unparalleled patience, Jammu and Kashmir shall have a prosperous future," Sinha added.

The LG paid tributes to the brave soldiers of Army, paramilitary forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police "who have kept the unity, integrity of India intact with their amazing valour, courage and sacrifice".

"I am proud that Jammu and Kashmir Police has received 257 gallantry awards including Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra on the eve of Independence Day."

"I salute all the gallant heroes of Jammu and Kashmir Police. I also salute the family members of the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while defending the sovereignty and integrity of the country," he said.

Sinha announced that the administration has decided that various places and institutions will be christened in the memory of freedom fighters, brave soldiers and personalities from different fields who have made invaluable contribution in the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This will inspire the coming generations to become their worthy successors. I am sure that the stories of those who have made sacrifices for this elixir of freedom will awaken a new and re-energised Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The memories of Maqbool Sherwani, Brigadier Rajendra Singh, Deputy SP Ayub Pandit, Inspector Arshad Khan, Sub Inspector Altaf Ahmed, Mali Begum, Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq, Lassa Kaul, Kanta Wazir and that of Sarvanand Kaul Premi, Dinanath Adim, Constable Yasin Tali, Lt Umar Fayaz, Mohammad Deen Jagir, Punjab Singh, Padma Sachdev, Mahmuda Shah, Deputy SP Aman Thakur, Deputy SP Manjit Singh and all such people will be revived in the coming days, he said.

Sinha said it is the administration's goal to make Jammu and Kashmir synonymous with success.

"The next 25 years of Jammu and Kashmir are awaiting us with a new ray of hope and a fresh resolution for a new future," he said.

The LG said Independence Day-2021 is special for Jammu and Kashmir and the entire country because the celebration, resolve, energy and enthusiasm of today's new generation will shape the formidable base for the centenary celebration of Independence in 2047.

"In our ancient tradition, the 75th year is considered to be the time of trendsetter. It is the day of new determination. We must ponder what we have achieved in the past and what zenith we have to take Jammu and Kashmir to in the coming 25 years," he said.

Internet and mobile services remained unaffected in Jammu and Kashmir on Independence Day which is being celebrated in the Valley in a relaxed atmosphere, officials said Sunday.

"There is neither internet shutdown nor #restrictions on the eve of the #IndependenceDay," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

This is for the first time in three years that internet and mobile services in Kashmir remained unaffected on the Independence Day.

These services used to be snapped on Independence Day and Republic Day as part of the security drill.

The services were not snapped last in 2018 during governor N N Vohra's tenure.

On August 15, 2005, terrorists had used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast outside Bakshi stadium which was then the main venue for Independence Day celebrations.

There were no restrictions on the movement of people across Srinagar and other parts of the valley Sunday, although security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places in Kashmir, the officials said.