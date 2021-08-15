STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir admin committed to ensure dignified return of Kashmiri pandits to Valley: Sinha

He said considerable progress has been made on providing transit accommodation and jobs to Kashmiri pandit migrants in the valley under the Prime Minister's Development Package.

Published: 15th August 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir administration is committed to ensure a dignified return of Kashmiri pandits to the Valley, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

He said considerable progress has been made on providing transit accommodation and jobs to Kashmiri pandit migrants in the valley under the Prime Minister's Development Package.

"Government is committed to ensure the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandit brothers," Sinha said in his Independence Day address at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

"We have made a considerable progress in fulfilling the promise of providing 6,000 transit accommodation and providing 6,000 jobs to the Kashmiri migrant community under the Prime Minister's Development Package," he added.

The construction of 849 transit accommodation has been completed and the work on 1,376 others is underway, he said.

Transfer of 278 kanals (14 hectares) of land was approved for 2,744 additional flats last month, he added.

"Out of the second installment of 3,000 posts, 841 posts have already been filled. On the eve of Independence Day, we have declared the result of 997 posts. I congratulate all the successful candidates. The result for additional 1,000 posts will be notified within a month following the verification process," Sinha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Sinha Kashmiri pandits Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp