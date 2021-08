By PTI

SHIMLA: A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, a disaster management official said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property, he said.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km in Kinnaur.

Tremors were felt in and around the district at 1.13 pm, the official said.