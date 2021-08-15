STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi extends greetings to countrymen on 75th Independence Day

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour.

Published: 15th August 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Extending greetings on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' will infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen.

"Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!" tweeted PM Modi.

Prime Minister will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation.

The country is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence, amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.

