STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi lauds India's Olympic success in his Independence Day speech

The Tokyo Olympics participants, including medallists like Chopra, PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu, were present during the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Published: 15th August 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Olympics medal winners and others sit on the rampart of Red Fort as they listen to PM Narendra Modi speech on Independence Day, in New Delhi, India, Aug. 15, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics medal winners and others sit on the rampart of Red Fort as they listen to PM Narendra Modi speech on Independence Day, in New Delhi, India, Aug. 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extolled the country's athletes for achieving spectacular Olympic success, saying their tremendous show has inspired the youth of the country.

The Indian contingent produced its best ever result at the Tokyo Games, winning seven medals, including a historic gold in track and field through javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

The Tokyo Olympics participants, including medallists like Chopra, PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu, were present during the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

"The young generation made India proud at the Olympics. Those athletes are present here today," Modi said and then requested everyone assembled at the function and people across the country to applaud the achievers of the Tokyo Games.

ALSO READ: PM Modi hoists National Flag from ramparts of Red Fort, addresses nation

He himself began applauding the athletes and the gathering joined him.

"We can be proud of the fact they have not only won our hearts but inspired the youth of this country," Modi said.

The India men's hockey team won a bronze after 41 years while the women's side reached the semifinals, exceeding the expectations.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu claimed a bronze this time to add to the silver she won in 2016 Rio Games and become only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals.

Ravi Dahiya won a silver and Bajrang Punia a bronze as wrestlers matched the show of 2012 London Games where Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt had won a silver and bronze medal respectively.

With a bronze medal, boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensured that the boxing contingent does not return empty-handed from Tokyo Olympics after favourites Mary Kom and Amit Panghal suffered shock early exits.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lived up to the expectations by winning a silver on the opening day of the competition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Day speech Narendra Modi Tokyo Olympics success
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp