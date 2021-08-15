STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to participate in Independence Day celebrations at AICC headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday.

Published: 15th August 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday. He will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Security has been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. Counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas in the national capital to thwart any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, farmers have proposed a tractor parade in the national capital on Independence Day against the three farm laws introduced by the Central government last year.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer said, "Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will take part in the parade on Sunday. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three farm laws. Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government that we are not broken. The protest is on."

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informed that they have been talking to farmer leaders and Delhi borders have been sealed.

