STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Affordable houses for Covid warriors, uniformed personnel in Maharashtra

According to the housing body of the Maharashtra government, 4,488 houses will be provided for various cross sections, from lower-income to higher-income groups.

Published: 16th August 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Primary drivers of the residential demand have been the ready-to-move-in units and the affordable housing segment.

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  To honour the Covid warriors and uniformed personnel who risked their lives to serve people during the pandemic, the Maharashtra government has announced a housing scheme at reasonable rates. 
It is the first state in India to announce such a scheme for those who battled the virus.

According to the housing body of the Maharashtra government, 4,488 houses will be provided for various cross sections, from lower-income to higher-income groups. As per a state government notification dated May 29, 2020, employees of different departments such as health, finance, food and civil supply, water supply and sanitation, etc are declared Covid-19 warriors for their services during the pandemic.

Asha workers are also part of this list. Besides, uniformed personnel like police, armed servicemen, paramilitary forces, fire brigade are also treated as Covid warriors. The applicants should produce a domicile certificate, which must say that they have been staying in Maharashtra for the last 15 years.

“The houses for these Covid warriors are mostly located in Navi Mumbai, which includes areas like Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli, Dronagiri, Taloja and others. The eligible candidates can apply to the government. If there are more applications than the number of houses announced in the scheme, then these houses will be allocated through a lottery system,” said an  official, adding that housing aspirants can submit their applications online.

Moreover, the applicants have to get a certificate from their departments. “This is a small help to people who worked tirelessly during the pandemic risking their lives. In Mumbai, most people cannot afford to buy houses. Therefore, this scheme will help them get their dream homes adjoining Mumbai that is Navi Mumbai,” said an official of the City and Industrial Development Corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra housing covid warriors housing
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp