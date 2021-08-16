Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights to avoid 'uncontrolled' Afghan airspace

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India cancelled its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight that was scheduled to operate on Monday to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared "uncontrolled" by authorities at the Kabul airport, senior officials said.

It was the only commercial flight scheduled to operate between India and Afghanistan on Monday, and Air India is the only carrier that has been operating flights between the two countries.

Moreover, the carrier on Monday diverted its two flights coming to Delhi from the US toward Sharjah in the UAE for the same reason, they said.

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday.

ALSO READ | "We are afraid": Kabul airport mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

Both the flights will land in Sharjah for refuelling purposes, the officials said.

The flights will then leave for Delhi again while avoiding the Afghan airspace.

Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.

Terra Avia's flight from Baku in Azerbaijan to Delhi in India entered the Afghanistan airspace on Monday morning but then quickly turned around and decided to avoid it by flying around it.

Senior Air India officials said the Afghanistan airspace has been declared "uncontrolled" by the Kabul airport on Monday and flights have been asked to avoid the airspace.

ALSO WATCH: