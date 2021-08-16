STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights to avoid 'uncontrolled' Afghan airspace

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday.

Published: 16th August 2021 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Air India aeroplane

Air India, Representational Image (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India cancelled its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight that was scheduled to operate on Monday to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared "uncontrolled" by authorities at the Kabul airport, senior officials said.

It was the only commercial flight scheduled to operate between India and Afghanistan on Monday, and Air India is the only carrier that has been operating flights between the two countries.

Moreover, the carrier on Monday diverted its two flights coming to Delhi from the US toward Sharjah in the UAE for the same reason, they said.

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday.

ALSO READ | "We are afraid": Kabul airport mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

Both the flights will land in Sharjah for refuelling purposes, the officials said.

The flights will then leave for Delhi again while avoiding the Afghan airspace.

Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future as President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.

Terra Avia's flight from Baku in Azerbaijan to Delhi in India entered the Afghanistan airspace on Monday morning but then quickly turned around and decided to avoid it by flying around it.

Senior Air India officials said the Afghanistan airspace has been declared "uncontrolled" by the Kabul airport on Monday and flights have been asked to avoid the airspace.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Taliban takeover Taliban violence in Afghanistan Kabul airspace Chicago Delhi AI flight
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp