Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev quits party, tenders resignation to Sonia Gandhi

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Sushmita Dev resigned from the party.



The 48-year-old tendered her resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi through a letter dated August 15.



“Please treat this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress. I cherish my three-decade long association with the Indian National Congress,” Dev wrote in the letter.



She thanked the party, all its leaders, members and workers who have been a part of “my memorable journey”.

“Madam, I thank you, personally, for your guidance and the opportunities you gave me. I value the enriching experience. I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service,” the leader from Assam further wrote.



What prompted her to quit the party was not known. Calls made to her went unattended. Speculations are rife that she will join the Trinamool Congress.



She had served the Congress as an MP and as the chief of All India Mahila Congress.