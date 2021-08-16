STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee has excellent vision for TMC's future; hope to be helpful, says Sushmita Dev

A former MP, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress.

Published: 16th August 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sushmita Dev

Sushmita Dev (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev, who joined the TMC on Monday, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has an "excellent vision" for the party's future and hoped that she would be helpful in that regard.

Dev, who was the chief of the women's wing of the Congress, joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien in Kolkata.

"We warmly welcome the former President of All India Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev to our Trinamool family," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said in a tweet.

A former MP, Dev was the national spokesperson of the grand old party and the chief of the All India Mahila Congress.

She sent her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, sources said, but offered no reason for her quitting.

"Met TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and had a good discussion with him. He has an excellent vision and clarity for the party. Then the three of us met the (West Bengal) chief minister. She clearly has an excellent future vision for the party and I hoped that I would be helpful in that regard. "I would be meeting the press in Delhi On Tuesday and answer all questions," Dev said in a video statement released by the TMC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushmita Dev Mamata Banerjee Congress TMC
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp