Mob violence grips Meghalaya capital, Home Minister resigns

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, after violence broke out in the state capital over the killing of a former insurgent leader.

A curfew was imposed in Shillong on Sunday as a violent mob protesting the killing of former insurgent leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew by the police, vandalised several vehicles in the city. Internet services were suspended for 48 hours in four districts of the state “I hereby express shock over the incident where Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid by the police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law,” Rymbui said.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, I would like to request you to relieve the Home department portfolio from me with immediate effect...” An official statement on Sunday’s violent incidents said there have been serious breakdown of law and order in the state. “There have been incidents of stone-pelting, arson and theft, and a serious breakdown of law and order in parts of Shillong.

There is likelihood of a further breach of peace, which may spread to other parts of the city and district. I, Isawanda Laloo, District Magistrate, East Khasi Hills District do hereby promulgate TOTAL CURFEW from 8.00 PM of 15th August 2021 in Shillong Agglomeration,” an official statement reads.

The state’s Home Department, in a notification, said mobile internet/data services had been suspended in East Khasi Hills, of which Shillong is the headquarters; West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.

Meanwhile, some unidentified persons threw two petrol bombs near the private residence of CM Sangma on Sunday evening. Sangma, however, stays at the CM’s official bungalow at Polo.

Trouble was brewing in Shillong since Saturday evening when miscreants attacked a police vehicle. The slain former rebel leader was laid to rest around 1 pm on Sunday. Protestors got hold of a police vehicle and moved around brandishing the weapons they snatched from the police. They also attacked and vandalised a number of vehicles.