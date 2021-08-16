STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naga People’s Front joins govt, Nagaland House becomes ‘Opposition-less’

Following the NPF’s induction, the previous People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government was renamed as Nagaland United Government.

Published: 16th August 2021 05:04 PM

Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland Assembly became “Opposition-less” as the ruling coalition, led by Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), inducted Naga People’s Front (NPF) into the government to work collectively towards achieving a peaceful and amicable solution to the protracted “Naga political issue”.

The NPF is the state’s only opposition party that has elected members. The party had won 25 seats in the last elections but suspended seven MLAs later for hobnobbing with the NDPP.

The 60-member House presently has the strength of 59 and all of them are now from the ruling coalition. Apart from NDPP and NPF, the other constituents are BJP and two Independents. One seat is lying vacant as an MLA died.

Following the NPF’s induction, the previous People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government was renamed as Nagaland United Government.

The NDPP, BJP, and NPF, which met on Monday, endorsed the concept of a “united government” to facilitate the Naga political issue and achieve an honorable and acceptable solution.

NDPP invites opposition NPF to join govt in Nagaland to 'corner' ally BJP

“The decision to accept the Opposition-less united government has been taken unanimously by the primary PDA partners, namely NDPP and BJP including 2 (two) Independent MLAs supporting the PDA government…Henceforth, the government shall be called Nagaland United Government,” a statement, issued jointly by NDPP, BJP, and NPF, stated.

The Core Committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Naga political issue had earlier resolved and affirmed the joint united approach in achieving a solution to the Naga political issue. The NPF legislature party had also endorsed the concept of Opposition-less government.

All the ruling parties resolved that they would aim at promoting the Naga peace talks with a positive approach and move forward under a positive environment towards finding the political solution at the earliest.

“The political parties shall appeal to all Naga Political Groups (read insurgent groups) to make serious efforts towards unity and reconciliation. The political parties shall ensure unity of its members in the Assembly on the issue,” the statement reads.

The statement said the ruling parties would impress upon the Central government and all negotiating groups to bring about the solution to a logical end.

The Centre is separately holding the peace talks with the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN-IM and eight other groups which came together a few years ago under the banner of “Naga National Political Groups” or NNPGs.

