STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railway minister allotted Paswan's bungalow; Pashupati gets Sharad Yadav's house

Former Member of Parliament Sharad Yadav has been staying at the 7, Tughlaq Road bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi.

Published: 16th August 2021 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has allotted the 12, Janpath bungalow, which was earlier given to late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, to Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while the official accommodation of former MP Sharad Yadav has been allotted to Union Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, officials said on Monday.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had recently asked Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan to vacate the bungalow where his father and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) patron Ram Vilas Paswan had been staying for nearly three decades till his demise in October last year.

Former Member of Parliament Sharad Yadav has been staying at the 7, Tughlaq Road bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi.

"The Janpath 12 bungalow has been allotted to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Also, the 7, Tuglaq Road bungalow has been allotted to Pashupati Kumar Paras," the official told PTI.

The 12, Janpath bungalow was the official address of the LJP which was holding its organisational meetings and other related events there regularly.

The bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation have been asked to vacate it.

At present, Ram Vilas Paswan's wife, son Chirag Paswan and other family members have been staying there.

Last month, a notice was issued by the directorate of estates that comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to Chirag Paswan and other occupants of the bungalow asking them to vacate the accommodation.

Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country, had died at the age of 74.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chirag Paswan Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan Ashwini Vaishnaw Sharad Yadav Pashupati Kumar Paras
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp