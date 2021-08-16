STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP to bear half of cost of link road connecting Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Jewar airport

Earlier, it was not clear who will bear the major burden of cost as the Haryana government has to build a bigger portion  (around 23.5 km of the total 31 km) of the link road.

Published: 16th August 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments have decided to equally share the cost of 
constructing a road link from the under-construction Delhi- Mumbai Expressway to the proposed Jewar International Airport. 

Earlier, there were disagreements between the two states over the cost-sharing as Haryana has to build a longer portion (around 23.5 km of the total 31 km) of the link road. Now the Uttar Pradesh government has committed to share half of the total cost of the link-road project. 

According to a senior official of the industries department of UP government, holistic development of the Ghaziabad-Noida-Dadri Industrial Corridor investment region has to be kept in mind as the link road will be helpful in the long term.

Earlier, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) had given the task of checking the feasibility of building the link road to RITES. RITES  had given two options — either to link the airport site and Yamuna Expressway to Ballabhgarh in Faridabad or provide an interchange somewhere close to the alignment of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway and Western Peripheral expressway. 

The second option was proposed to cater to the larger population, service providers and business operators 
in Haryana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi-Mumbai expressway Jewar International Airport Yamuna Expressway YEIDA
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp