UP to bear half of cost of link road connecting Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Jewar airport

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments have decided to equally share the cost of

constructing a road link from the under-construction Delhi- Mumbai Expressway to the proposed Jewar International Airport.

Earlier, there were disagreements between the two states over the cost-sharing as Haryana has to build a longer portion (around 23.5 km of the total 31 km) of the link road. Now the Uttar Pradesh government has committed to share half of the total cost of the link-road project.

According to a senior official of the industries department of UP government, holistic development of the Ghaziabad-Noida-Dadri Industrial Corridor investment region has to be kept in mind as the link road will be helpful in the long term.

Earlier, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) had given the task of checking the feasibility of building the link road to RITES. RITES had given two options — either to link the airport site and Yamuna Expressway to Ballabhgarh in Faridabad or provide an interchange somewhere close to the alignment of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway and Western Peripheral expressway.

The second option was proposed to cater to the larger population, service providers and business operators

in Haryana.