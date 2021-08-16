STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal BJP leaders, activists detained for protesting on 'Khela Hobe Divas'

They were taken into preventive detention by the police citing the Disaster Management Act which is in place due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Published: 16th August 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Police arrested BJP MP Dilip Ghosh during the protest against the State Government near Gandhi Statue, in Kolkata on Monday.

Kolkata Police arrested BJP MP Dilip Ghosh during the protest against the State Government near Gandhi Statue, in Kolkata on Monday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari and state BJP Yuva Morcha president Soumitra Khan along with a number of party activists were detained by the police in the city on Monday for holding protests on TMC's 'Khela Hobe Divas'.

The BJP leaders and workers were protesting against the alleged attacks on saffron camp members by the TMC since the assembly poll as part of the saffron party's 'Poschim Bongo Bachao Divas' programme to counter the 'Khela Hobe Divas'.

After Khan and BJP leaders Kalyan Choubey and Mina Devi Purohit were detained for assembling at Rani Rasmoni Avenue in the heart of he city, Ghosh and Adhikari sat on a dharna at the foot of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on nearby Mayo Road.

Soon they were taken into preventive detention by the police citing the Disaster Management Act which is in place due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

"TMC is deliberately creating trouble in Tripura and talking about attack on democracy in that state. What is it doing here? Not allowing us to carry on our peaceful protests," Ghosh said before he was arrested.

Senior BJP leader Debasree Choudhury was also detained for refusing to leave the venue, where a deputy commissioner ranked officer of Kolkata Police and hundreds of police personnel were present.

The BJP leaders were all taken to the Lalbazar Kolkata Police headquarters and allowed to go on P R bond.

While the BJP claimed that it leaders and activists were arrested, a senior Kolkata Police officer said over 50 BJP activists, including few leaders of the party, were taken to preventive custody for assembling at Rani Rasmoni Avenue and Mayo Road in violation of the Disaster Management Act.

BJP state spokesman Shamik Bhattacharya claimed that a state unit president of the party, the leader of opposition and a former union minister (Debasree Choudhury) were arrested for their peaceful democratic protest.

"This shows how intolerant the Mamata Banerjee government is about a non violent protest. It is scared," he added.

BJP state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar told reporters, "On the one hand TMC is recommending by-polls and on the other stopping us from demonstrating peacefully citing the pandemic".

He alleged that hundreds of workers of the party are assembling in different parts of West Bengal for its 'Khela Hobe Divas' programme but no provision of the Disaster Management Act is applied against them.

TMC MP Sougata Roy said he will not comment on the police action but anyone found flouting the Disaster Management Act can be arrested by the force if it deemed so.

"I heard the requests by the police was not listened to but I won't say anything more on a purely administrative decision," he added.

The TMC held its 'Khela Hobe Divas' programme during the day to promote sporting activities in the state, to counter which BJP called for 'Paschimbongo Banchao Divas'.

Incidentally TMC had made 'Khela Hobe' a rallying cry during the bitterly fought state assembly poll earlier this year.

It maintained that the day has been chosen to hold its 'Khela Hobe Divas' in memory of 16 football lovers who died in a stadium stampede on August 16, 1980.

BJP referred to the Great Calcutta Killings on the same date in 1946 in which over one lakh people, including women, were brutally killed during the regime of erstwhile Muslim League as reason for its programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khela Hobe Divas West Bengal BJP TMC
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp