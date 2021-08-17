STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
139 children among Mizoram's 639 new COVID-19 patients

Mizoram now has 9,510 active cases, while 39,656 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 963 on Monday.

Published: 17th August 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 49,350 on Tuesday as 639 more people, including 139 children, tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 184, a health bulletin said.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of new cases at 399, followed by Kolasib (97) and Mamit (32), it said, adding that the single-day positivity rate stood at 6.25 per cent.

Three new patients have travel history, while the remaining 636 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 80.35 per cent, while the death rate was at 0.37 per cent.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 80.35 per cent, while the death rate was at 0.37 per cent.

The state has tested over 7.45 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, including 10,210 in the last 24 hours.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that over 6.46 lakh people have been vaccinated, of whom 2.21 lakh have received both doses.

