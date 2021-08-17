STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 students' test positive for Covid in Jharkhand; parents skeptical about sending their children to school

The school Principal, however, claimed that all precautions are being taken to ensure children do not get COVID-19.

classroom, school, teachers

The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Days after schools opened for class 9 students in Jharkhand post-lockdown, three children at Marwari School in Ranchi tested positive for COVID-19. Though, the school was closed down and students were put in isolation, parents are in a quandary whether to send their children to school or not.

Notably, Jharkhand Government had allowed schools to start classes for the students of 9, 10 and 12, but as soon as the schools opened up, three children of Marwari School were found to be positive for COVID-19.  The school Principal, however, claimed that all precautions are being taken to ensure children do not get COVID-19.

"COVID test of 180 children were done, out of which 3 were found to be positive. Since the children had gone back to their homes, we traced them out who were later admitted to Sadar Hospital," said Principal Ashish Kumar. Meanwhile, all the classes were cancelled on Saturday and a decision was taken to conduct
roaster wise classes for at least a week from Monday, he added.

"On the basis of attendance of students, a decision would be taken," said the Principal. Meanwhile, a request has been made to the district administration to conduct COVID tests for students on regular basis, he added.

Ranchi Civil Surgeon Dr Vinod Kumar also claimed that precautions were in place to ensure that the children don't get COVID-19.

It is also being ensured that those teachers who are not fully vaccinated are not allowed in the schools, said the civil surgeon. He however, said that out of the three children, who were admitted to Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, two have already been discharged while one is still under the process of recovery.

The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms.
Meanwhile, parents are skeptical about sending their children to school in the given circumstances.

"Government must think over its decision once again as it is direct threat on the lives of our children. Even though, there is no alternative for classroom teaching, things are not smooth these days and conditions may deteriorate at any point of time," said a parent Sarvajeet Singh.

Another parent Apurva Sharma also opined that government should think again on its decision of opening of schools. Though it is important for students to attend their classes, but in the given circumstances we are skeptical about sending our children to school, Sharma said.

