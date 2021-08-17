STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aligarh district panchayat unanimously passes proposal to rename city 'Harigarh'

District panchayat chairman Vijay Singh told reporters on Tuesday that the district panchayat's resolution to rename Aligarh as Harigarh was forwarded to the state government for further action.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:07 PM

Aligarh Muslim University

Aligarh Muslim University (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH (UP): The city of famous Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh may soon have a new name Harigarh if a proposal of the district panchayat is accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A proposal for changing Aligarh's name was unanimously passed at a meeting of the newly elected district Panchayat on Monday.

District panchayat chairman Vijay Singh told reporters on Tuesday that the district panchayat's resolution to rename Aligarh as Harigarh was forwarded to the state government for further action.

Earlier on Sunday, the president of the district unit of Uttar Pradesh Kshatriya Mahasabha, Shailendra Pal Singh, had handed over a resolution to the district panchayat, demanding the change of name of Aligarh.

The final decision for renaming a place is taken by the state government.

