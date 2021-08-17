STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam govt eases COVID-19 restrictions, night curfew between 7 pm to 5 am from August 18

The state government also allowed inter-state movement of private vehicles and people except to and from Kamrup (Metro) District. However, inter-district public transport remains suspended.

Published: 17th August 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: After reviewing the COVID-19 situation, Assam government on Tuesday relaxed its new guidelines and eased night curfew timings from 7 pm to 5 am, which earlier were from 6 pm to 5 am.

According to a statement issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the new standard operating procedure (SOP) will remain enforced from 5 am of August 18 till further orders.

All work places, commercial establishments, restaurants, hotels, resorts, dhabas and other eateries, takeaway of food items from eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms, cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths and animal fodder will be open up to 6 pm.

Fully vaccinated students have been permitted for attending physical classes in respect of final year of graduate / post-graduate engineering/Medical Colleges, GNM, nursing courses and that of Aeronautical Engineering College.

The guideline further stated that gathering at any open or closed spaces is allowed up to 200 persons in open spaces (for public function) and up to 50 per cent of the hall capacity or 200 fully vaccinated persons, whichever is lower in closed venues. Public gathering is allowed up to 25 persons for marriage/funeral programme.

Meanwhile, cinema, theatre halls will continue to remain closed.

As per media bulletin issued on Monday, Assam reported 758 new COVID-19 cases, 1,014 recoveries and 10 deaths. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.69 per cent. There are 7,707 active cases taking the cumulative cases to 5,80,657.

The recovery rate is 97.49 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.95 per cent in Assam. So far, 5,66,101 people have recovered from the infection and 5,502 have succumbed to death. 

