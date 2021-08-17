STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI takes accused in judge death case to Delhi for Narco test: Police

The two accused in the case, autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma, were to the national capital by Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

Published: 17th August 2021 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHANBAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took the two persons accused in the death case of Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand to New Delhi to conduct a Narco test, a senior police officer of Jharkhand said.

Narco test involves the injection of a drug that induces a hypnotic or sedated state in which the subject's imagination is neutralised, and he or she is expected to divulge true information.

The two accused in the case, autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma, were to the national capital by Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

"Since taking over the investigation on August 4, the CBI has used all technologies in the interrogation of the accused and only Narco test was left. The high court had permitted Narco test of them," the police officer said.

The CBI has carried out forensic psychology tests on the two persons arrested so far in this case and charged under IPC section 302 (murder).

The agency has recreated the accident scene twice, while experts of the Central Forensic Scientific Laboratory (CFSL) have also collected evidence from the spot.

On Sunday, the CBI announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for "worthwhile information" related to the death of the judge in a hit and run case on Randhir Verma Chowk under Sadar police station in Dhanbad.

CCTV footage had shown that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.

Locals took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 31 decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the hit-and-run case of the 49-year-old Anand.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police was probing the matter earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI judge Uttam Anand Lakhan Verma Rahul Verma
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp