STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Climate of fear': India slams Pakistan over vandalisation of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue in Lahore

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said incidents of violence against minority communities are increasing at an "alarming rate" in Pakistan.

Published: 17th August 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan following the vandalisation of a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore, saying Islamabad has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks which are creating a "climate of fear" among the minority communities.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said incidents of violence against minority communities, including attacks on their places of worship, their cultural heritage, as well as their private property, are increasing at an "alarming rate" in Pakistan.

"We have seen disturbing reports in the media about the vandalisation of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore today. This is the third such incident wherein the statue has been vandalised, since it was unveiled in 2019," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the vandalisation of the statue.

"Such attacks on the cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan highlight the growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistani society," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also referred to an attack on a place of worship of minority community a few days ago in Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan.

"It was only 12 days ago that a mob attacked and desecrated a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan in Pakistan," he said.

"The Pakistani state has completely failed in its duty to prevent such attacks," Bagchi said, adding "This is creating a climate of fear for the minority communities to practice their faith."

He also asked Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities.

"We call upon the government of Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharaja Ranjit Singh Arindam Bagchi
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp