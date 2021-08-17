STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Concerned about their safety, 320 Sikhs and Hindus take refuge in Kabul Gurdwara

The Taliban have been saying that they will not harm us (Sikhs and Hindus), We hope they will keep their words," Narinder Pal Singh, a Sikh member of Parliament in Afghanistan said.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the main gate leading to Afghan presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By Harpreet  Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Amid the unrest in Afghanistan, about 320 Sikhs and Hindus from Kabul, Ghazni, and Jalalabad have taken refuge at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul.

Among the refugees is Narinder Pal Singh, the only Sikh Member of Parliament in Afghanistan. He is the son of former MP Avtar Singh Khalsa, who was killed along with other Afghan Sikh leaders in a suicide bomb attack in 2018 in Jalalabad.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Narinder Pal Singh said: There are some 320 Sikhs and Hindus (120 families) who have taken refuge in the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul. As everything is closed here, we are safe in the Gurdwara. However, nobody has contacted us for evacuation. We cannot say anything as the situation is uncertain. There are no flights too. So, we can not even fly out of Afghanistan. But we hope we will be rescued soon."

"As of now we have enough food to survive in the coming days. Let's see what happens. The Taliban have been saying that they will not harm us (Sikhs and Hindus). They have also asked us not to leave the country. We hope they will keep their words," he said.

ALSO READ | Afghan students in Karnataka worried about their future and family

"Taliban leaders have asked the gurdwara management to put up a white flag outside the shrine to signal that it is under the Taliban protection," said another person, adding that the remaining five Sikh gurdwaras and two Hindu temples in Kabul are closed.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Sirsa said he has urged the Indian Foreign Ministry to rescue these families. He said he was in touch with the Kabul gurdwara committee president Gurnam Singh. "Though the Taliban have assured them of their safety, their evacuation is paramount in such a situation," he said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said the government is in touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. In a series of tweets on Monday, Jaishankar wrote, "We are in constant touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Their welfare will get our priority attention."

He further tweeted, "Given the Kabul situation, important we have accurate information about Indians there. Urge that this be provided by all concerned to the MEA Special Afghanistan Cell at: Phone number: +919717785379 Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com.’’

A few days ago, the World Punjabi Organisation had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to evacuate Afghan Hindu and Sikh families from Kabul. The international president of the organisation Vikramjit Singh Sahney said it was the need of the hour to bring the Afghan-origin Sikhs and Hindus safely to India as their lives are in grave danger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban takeover Afghanistan crisis Afghan Sikhs Afghan Hindus
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp