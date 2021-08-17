STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cumulative Covid vaccine doses cross 56-crore mark in India: Centre

Nearly 50 lakh (49,48,965) vaccine doses were administered during the day, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

Published: 17th August 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker inoculates a woman against COVID-19 at a cinema hall in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 56-crore mark on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

The ministry said 27,45,272 first doses were administered and 5,33,586 second doses given in the 18-44 age group on the 214th day of vaccination.

Cumulatively, 20,50,08,400 people in the age group 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,66,57,465 people their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry stated.

The ministry said 37,13,567 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 12,35,398 people received second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report till 7 PM.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

India administered more than 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on August 16, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, according to the ministry.

