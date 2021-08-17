STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India achieves highest ever COVID-19 vaccination in single day 

Published: 17th August 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India administered more than 88.13 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on August 16, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive. Congratulations."

Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions across India, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

With the administration of the more than 88.13 lakh doses, the cumulative vaccination coverage has increased to 55.47 crore. This translates to 45 per cent of all adult Indians receiving the first dose and 13 per cent of all adult Indians receiving both doses of the vaccine, the ministry said.

"While announcing the present phase of vaccination on June 7, 2021, Prime Minister had also given a clarion call to all citizens to vaccinate themselves and encourage the others who are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Today's achievement showcases the trust placed by the people of India in the Government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, 15 days advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the statement said.

Besides, the ministry said more than 56.81 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 1,09,32,960 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 55,11,51,992 doses, according to the data available at 8 am.

More than 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry stated.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

