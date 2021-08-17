STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘India should host Afghan refugees like Lankan Tamils’

“It is a tough situation for India. We were not very serious about the Taliban. We now have to open a channel with them, which may not be easy, given their proximity to Pakistan and China.

Published: 17th August 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan soldiers check documents of travelers crossing the border to Afghanistan through a crossing point in Chaman, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Taliban takeover is not a good prognosis for India’s security and trade with hostile neighbours on either side of its borders, who have close proximity to the Taliban, said D Suba Chandran of International Strategic & Security Studies, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS).  

From the security point of view, he said, India will have to be on its toes with  the field now wide open for banned terrorist groups like Jaish, Lashkar and Haqqani network to expand their bases and training facilities in Afghanistan. 

“It is a tough situation for India. We were not very serious about the Taliban. We now have to open a channel with them, which may not be easy, given their proximity to Pakistan and China. Pakistan is close to both sides of the Taliban — those on the negotiating table in Qatar and those fighting on the ground,” said Chandran. “India has large and long term political and economic investments in the embattled country, which stand endangered given the new reality of the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate.” 

“India will have to turn to Iran and Russia for the success of the International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC) — the 13-nation-strong multi-modal trade route which connects India with Central Asia and Russia. It has the potential to expand up to Baltic, Nordic, and Arctic regions. It is difficult to say what cooperation we can expect from Iran and Russia,” added Chandran.

On what is the road forward for India, he said:  “Given our own limitations, it is important that India hosts Afghan refugees.” “We have opened our doors to Tibetans and Tamils. We need to reach out to 
Afghans similarly.” No regime has lasted more than 10 years, he said, adding India has to wait and watch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban takeover Lankan Tamils Lankan tamil refugees Afghanistan refugees
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp