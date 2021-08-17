Minor among two killed in accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

By PTI

JAMMU: A 28-year-old man and his eight-year-old nephew were killed when their motorcycle skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Tuesday.

Ashu Choudhary and his nephew Harman Choudhary were on their way to Swankha Morh residence from Vijaypur late on Monday on a motorcycle when the accident occurred, they said.

Quoting preliminary investigations, the officials said the motorcycle driven by Ashu hit the wall of a culvert before falling into the canal near Chani Manasa village.

The locals rushed to the spot and took them to a hospital, where both of them were declared brought dead, they said.