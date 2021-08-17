STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newborn kept on warmer charred to death in UP hospital, family accuses 'negligent' staff of being busy with phones

The agitated family created a ruckus in the hospital. Cops from Manjhanpur police station were called in to placate the situation.

Published: 17th August 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 11:13 AM

baby

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A newborn was burnt alive while he was kept on the warmer at the Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU) of Kaushambi district hospital on Sunday. The family has accused the hospital of medical negligence and murder.

As per the sources, the staff was reportedly busy on their cellphones and noticed the baby when smoke started emanating from the warmer. The chest, back and abdomen of the infant were left charred on the heating pad of the warmer. 

By the time the staff alerted the doctors including the Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Deepak Seth, who rushed to the SNCU ward, the child had died, said the sources.

As per the sources close to the family, the staff of NSCU ward did not pay attention after keeping the child on warmer and got busy on their mobile phones.

After the death of the newborn, the agitated family created a ruckus in the hospital. Cops from Manjhanpur police station were called in to placate the family. The family has submitted a complaint against the CMS of the district hospital.

Inspector Manjhanpur police station Manish Pandey confirmed that Junaid, the father of the infant, had given a complaint against the hospital staff and the legal proceedings were initiated.

Junaid Ahmad, a native of Harishchandrapur in Fatehpur district got his pregnant wife Mahelika admitted to district hospital of Kushambi on Friday evening. Mahelika gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday evening at 6:15 pm.
After examining the baby, the doctors shifted him to SNCU ward saying that the baby was not fully healthy. The family was not allowed to see the baby the whole night. On Sunday morning, the newborn's maternal grandmother Shabana visited the SNCU. She noticed that the infant had turned blue and smoke was emanating from his body.

When the family questioned the doctors, they apologised and went away and could not be seen again, said Junaid.

As per the family sources, after birth, the baby was not taking milk so was shifted to SNCU.

As per Junaid’s elder brother Javed, when he tried to visit the child early Sunday morning, he saw the staff busy on mobile phone and that no one was responding to them.

CMS Dr Deepak Seth said that a probe would be conducted into the unfortunate incident and strictest action would be taken against the guilty.

