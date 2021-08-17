Rahul Gandhi politicising Dalit girl's rape, Twitter account should be locked again: BJP 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday took on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for tweeting pictures of the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi and said such issues should not be politicised for petty political interests.

The BJP also demanded that Twitter should again lock Rahul's account as the victim's family has denied his claim that he took their consent before posting the pictures.

"Rahul Gandhi has lost credibility and is a habitual liar. The public has locked his political account, now Twitter should also lock his account," party spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of the BJP office in Kozhikode in Kerala, Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi's political tourism is also happening here in Kerala. He lost in Amethi, so he ran to Wayanad."