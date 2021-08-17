STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban takeover: Jammu and Kashmir LG urges Centre to evacuate Kulgam professors from Kabul

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor further assured the families that they will be home soon.

Published: 17th August 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday urged Minister of State for External Affairs of India V Muraleedharan to immediately evacuate Kulgam professors teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul, informed Office of LG.

"Spoke to MoS Foreign Affairs, V Muraleedharan for the immediate evacuation of professors from Kulgam teaching at Bakhtar University in Kabul. He has assured the government is committed to bring back every citizen safely as soon as possible," the Office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said in a tweet.

"I assure the families of Prof Asif Ahmed and Prof Adil Rasool that they are safe and will be home soon," it added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is evacuating Indian officials from Afghanistan.

According to the sources, 120 Indian officials from Afghanistan has landed in Gujarat's Jamnagar earlier today.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country. Hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. 

