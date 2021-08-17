Tension along border escalates again; Assam police fire on Mizoram civilians: Official

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Shots were fired on the Assam-Mizoram interstate border again. This comes three weeks after a violent clash between police forces of Assam and Mizoram took place.

The incident occurred on the border of Assam’s Hailakandi and Mizoram’s Kolasib districts in the wee hours of Tuesday. However, nobody was injured in the firing.

“The personnel deployed to a border outpost saw some people coming lighting their mobile torch. When the personnel asked for their identity, they fired shots and the cops had to take retaliatory actions. However, nobody died or was injured,” Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Gaurav Upadhyay told The New Indian Express.

Kolasib District Magistrate H Lalthlangliana said the incident occurred when three residents of Mizoram’s Vairengte town had gone to collect meat from a friend.

The DM said one of the persons sustained minor injury on her arm when the three of them were fleeing to safety. She was taken to a hospital and released after first aid.